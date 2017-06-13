US durable goods orders fell in May b...

US durable goods orders fell in May by the most in 18 months

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, photo, Mark Miller Toyota salesman Doug Lund shows the engine of a Prius C hybrid to customer Mary Jean Jones, in Salt Lake City. On Monday, June 26, 2017, the Commerce Department releases its May report on durable goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Sun Mom3 13
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Sun people that care 1
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) Jun 23 mosaic causes asthma 3
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at June 26 at 3:06PM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC