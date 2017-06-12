Trump wants Utaha s U.S. attorney to stay as statea s top federal prosecutor
The Salt Lake Tribune) U.S. Attorney John W. Huber announces an investigation into the Utah Transit Authority at a news conference in Salt Lake City, Tuesday April 4, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) U.S. Attorney John W. Huber announces an investigation into the Utah Transit Authority at a news conference in Salt Lake City, Tuesday April 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|4 hr
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC