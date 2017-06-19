Trump is 'unbelievably supportive of small businesses,' federal official tells Utahns
Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon appears at a women's empowerment panel in the East Room of the White House on March 29, 2017, in Washington. She is visiting Utah Wednesday, part of her tour of SBA offices across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|Good Riddance
|32,101
|Anal sex with Jesus
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC