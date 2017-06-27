(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune...

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) U.S. Attorney John W. Huber...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) U.S. Attorney John W. Huber announces an investigation into the Utah Transit Authority at a news conference in Salt Lake City, Tuesday April 4, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) U.S. Attorney John W. Huber announces an investigation into the Utah Transit Authority at a news conference in Salt Lake City, Tuesday April 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... 18 min hillbilly 2
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 12 hr trian brown 11
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... 19 hr Mark 5
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) Jun 23 mosaic causes asthma 3
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC