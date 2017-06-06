The Latest: Police ID victims, suspect in Utah shooting
Police officers investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among several people who died in the incident and two others injured were children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC