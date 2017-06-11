If you want to understand the passion that the LDS Church's decision to close Church College New Zealand gave rise to among both Temple View residents and alumni of the college, the following answers by Meshweyla Macdonald to questions from a City Weekly reporter shed much light. Macdonald is one of the few remaining local voices still willing to go public about her concerns over the decision and the subsequent evolution of the development, in what has become an increasingly painful and toxic struggle among local Mormons, even as the remnants of the Church College campus shrink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake City Weekly.