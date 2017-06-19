Taddy Blazusiak vs. Ty Tremaine | Past Battles | 2016 Salt Lake City EnduroCross
There's nothing like a battle of the champions. Check out five-time EnduroCross champion Taddy Blazusiak and three-time Junior EnduroCross champion Ty Tremaine go at it in the first heat race at the 2016 Salt Lake City EnduroCross.
