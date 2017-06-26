Supreme Court's action on travel ban ...

Supreme Court's action on travel ban cause for concern, local organizations that serve refugees say

Elected officials and Utah organizations that work with refugees expressed concern over the Supreme Court's action on the Trump administration's travel ban. The Supreme Court on Monday said it will allow the Trump administration to go forward with a limited version of its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries.

