(Steve Griffin | Tribune file photo) Legislators find their seats in...

Tribune file photo) Legislators find their seats in the House of Representatives as the 42nd day of the 62nd Legislature continues into the evening at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Monday March 6, 2017. Tribune file photo) Legislators find their seats in the House of Representatives as the 42nd day of the 62nd Legislature continues into the evening at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Monday March 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.