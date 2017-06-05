(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribun...

(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) As the Bell Canyon waterfall...

5 hrs ago

The Salt Lake Tribune) As the Bell Canyon waterfall tumbles down a rock cliff Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews secure themselves as they work to free the body of 22-year-old Siaosi Brown after he fell into the runoff-swollen waters of Bell Canyon Creek Sunday evening. Crews called of the rescue efforts as high water levels prevented them from free the body in Salt Lake City Monday June 5, 2017.

