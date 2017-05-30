State library awarded $1M contract to...

State library awarded $1M contract to serve blind, disabled

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Deseret News

The Utah State Library has announced it will continue to provide blind and disabled library service to patrons west of the Mississippi River through a new $1 million contract. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Heritage & Arts, the agreement with the Library of Congress' National Library Service for operation of the Multistate Center West, which is housed at library headquarters in Salt Lake City, is the largest service contract for the state library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) May 22 Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC