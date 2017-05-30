State library awarded $1M contract to serve blind, disabled
The Utah State Library has announced it will continue to provide blind and disabled library service to patrons west of the Mississippi River through a new $1 million contract. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Heritage & Arts, the agreement with the Library of Congress' National Library Service for operation of the Multistate Center West, which is housed at library headquarters in Salt Lake City, is the largest service contract for the state library.
