Southern Utah's Brian Head Fire is burning so hot, the chemicals that would typically create elevate
Southern Utah's Brian Head Fire is burning so hot, the chemicals that would typically create elevated levels of ozone around the blaze are being completely consumed. The upside of the conditions of this particular fire, said Kristy Weber, a meteorologist for the Utah Division of Air Quality, is that it's having a limited impact on air quality in Utah's metropolitan areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|9 hr
|people that care
|1
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Sat
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Sat
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|Good Riddance
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC