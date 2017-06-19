Southern Utah's Brian Head Fire is burning so hot, the chemicals that would typically create elevate

Southern Utah's Brian Head Fire is bu...

Salt Lake Tribune

Southern Utah's Brian Head Fire is burning so hot, the chemicals that would typically create elevated levels of ozone around the blaze are being completely consumed. The upside of the conditions of this particular fire, said Kristy Weber, a meteorologist for the Utah Division of Air Quality, is that it's having a limited impact on air quality in Utah's metropolitan areas.

