Smithsonian to feature early Mormon artifacts in new exhibit
Several artifacts from the Restoration period of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in the "Religion in Early America" exhibit, according to a video from Mormon Newsroom. The LDS artifacts featured include an 1830 Book of Mormon, two banknotes from the Kirtland Safety Society , two rare gold coins created by Mormon settlers in Utah and a page of the original manuscript of the Book of Mormon.
