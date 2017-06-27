Sister, brother file for legal guardi...

Sister, brother file for legal guardianship of embattled county recorder

Read more: KSL-TV

Family members of embattled Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott are seeking legal permission to make decisions for him, according to court documents that a judge acted on Monday. An attorney for his brother, Marty Ott, and his sister, Kathy Ott Chamberlain, filed a petition for the "appointment of guardian and conservator of incapacitated adult" in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court on Friday.

