Sentencing hearing set for Utah restaurateura s husband, who pleaded guilty to murder, arson
The Salt Lake Tribune) Craig Crawford, center, pleads guilty Tuesday to killing his husband, 72-year-old John Williams, last year by setting their Capitol Hill on fire. Defense lawyers Mark Moffat, left, and Jim Bradshaw, right, stand with him in Judge Vernice Trease's 3rd District courtrooom in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Pikachu
|118
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Thu
|hillbilly
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC