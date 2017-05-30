Sen. Mike Lee blames Congress for Trump's sluggish start: 'Look in the mirror'

Utah Sen. Mike Lee speaks to the Utah House of Representatives at the Utah State Capitol, Feb. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City. If former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week is anything like memo leaked after his firing, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is "going to have a whole lot of other questions for him," he told ABC News' "Powerhouse Politics" podcast.

