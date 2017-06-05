Savoring memories from Iraq, family f...

Savoring memories from Iraq, family finds safety in Utah

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Abdul Rahman Alshraheb talks about fishing alongside his wife Iman Alshraheb as the two recall memories of living in their native Iraq following a traditional meal at their apartment in Salt Lake City on Monday April 17, 2017. Fleeing their country in pursuit of safety and security for their family, they have made a life in the valley and love living in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... 12 hr Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Jun 3 Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Salt Lake County was issued at June 09 at 3:29PM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC