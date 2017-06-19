Salt Lake mindfulness sessions combine Buddhist and Mormon thought
Thomas McConkie has been leading mindfulness sessions in Salt Lake City for the past five years in an effort to bring together the local community. Thomas McConkie invites the Lower Lights group to inhale and exhale slowly as the sound of a gong echoes across the room during a traditional Buddhist-inspired meditation.
