Salt Lake City has the 'most generous' Lyft passengers, survey finds
Salt Lake City residents ranked ahead of those in Lincoln, Nebraska; Portland, Oregon; Omaha, Nebraska; and Colorado Springs within the top five, according to a survey from the ride-sharing company. Tips are a major part of the business.
