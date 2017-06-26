Salt Lake City community celebrates end of Ramadan
The Salt Lake Tribune) Khawla Salman and Suzan Binyamin sing and clap to a Middle Eastern song played by Bazeen. Women of the World hosted an Eid Mubarak to celebrate the end of Ramadan at Sugar House Park on Monday, June 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|11 hr
|Bull Durham
|4
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Mom3
|13
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Jun 25
|people that care
|1
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC