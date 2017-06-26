Salt Lake City community celebrates e...

Salt Lake City community celebrates end of Ramadan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Khawla Salman and Suzan Binyamin sing and clap to a Middle Eastern song played by Bazeen. Women of the World hosted an Eid Mubarak to celebrate the end of Ramadan at Sugar House Park on Monday, June 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... 11 hr Bull Durham 4
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Sun Mom3 13
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Jun 25 people that care 1
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) Jun 23 mosaic causes asthma 3
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at June 27 at 8:54AM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC