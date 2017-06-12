S.L. Chamber places new time capsule in building's cornerstone
The Salt Lake Chamber on Tuesday placed a time capsule in the cornerstone of the Commercial Club Building, replacing the 108-year-old capsule Commercial Club members hid away on July 5, 1909. SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Chamber on Tuesday placed a time capsule in the cornerstone of the Commercial Club Building, replacing the 108-year-old capsule Commercial Club members hid away on July 5, 1909.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Mon
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC