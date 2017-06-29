Refugees already in the immigration pipeline will continue to arrive ...
Refugees will continue to arrive in Utah, despite Thursday's renewed travel ban, if they already have established "legitimate relationships" with resettlement organizations. "We know we have arrivals scheduled through July," said Aden Batar, director of immigration and refugee resettlement for Catholic Community Services in Salt Lake City.
