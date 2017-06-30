Record number of travelers expected t...

Record number of travelers expected this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Utah officials are planning for the extended Independence Day weekend, working to improve traffic efficiency for commuters and disseminating travel and fire safety information. A record-breaking 44 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend, with 85 percent of those travelers driving, according to recent AAA estimates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu Pikachu 118
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Thu hillbilly 2
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Wed trian brown 11
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... Jun 28 Mark 5
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) Jun 23 mosaic causes asthma 3
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC