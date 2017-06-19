Polygamous leader hit with new felony charge after capture
This frame grab from KSFY Television video shows polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs arriving at the Federal Courthouse Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Jeffs has been captured in South Dakota while apparently living out of his pickup truck after nearly a year on the run. Authorities had been hunting for Jeffs since he escaped home confinement in Utah on June 18, 2016, ahead of his trial in an alleged multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|Good Riddance
|32,101
|Anal sex with Jesus
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC