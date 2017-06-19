Polygamous leader hit with new felony...

Polygamous leader hit with new felony charge after capture

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This frame grab from KSFY Television video shows polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs arriving at the Federal Courthouse Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Jeffs has been captured in South Dakota while apparently living out of his pickup truck after nearly a year on the run. Authorities had been hunting for Jeffs since he escaped home confinement in Utah on June 18, 2016, ahead of his trial in an alleged multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Jun 17 Good Riddance 32,101
Anal sex with Jesus Jun 16 Well Well 2
The Many God's of Mormonism Jun 16 Well Well 8
News Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d... Jun 12 c u ontheotherside 1
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... Jun 9 Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC