Poll: Nearly two-thirds of Utahns open to voting for new United Utah Party candidates

12 hrs ago

BYU political science professor Richard Davis joins with a other citizens as they announce the formation of the United Utah Party - a new political party in Utah that aims to appeal to moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents who are dissatisfied with the current two-party system - during a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 22, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Nearly two-thirds of Utahns say they are "not very loyal" to the Republican or Democratic parties and would consider voting for a candidate from the recently created United Utah Party, a new poll found.

