Police weigh changes after Utah shooting killed mom, son
Police in two Salt Lake City suburbs said they are reviewing the way they handle 911 calls involving stalking and threats after records revealed authorities received two reports about a man who wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend. Neither complaint stopped him from carrying out the threat by opening fire on a car full of children this month, killing the woman and her son and injuring two other children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anal sex with Jesus
|9 hr
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|9 hr
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC