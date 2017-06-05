Police arrest man suspected in fatal hit-and-run in argument over dog
Police have arrested a man they say is suspected of running over and killing a man on a West Valley street last week after an argument over a dog. Aaron Hosman, 40, was arrested Saturday evening for investigation of murder and obstruction of justice, according to statement released Sunday by West Valley police.
