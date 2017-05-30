Plans for the weekend: Pride weekend

Plans for the weekend: Pride weekend

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The event runs: tonight, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The headliner, hip-hop star Big Freedia , performs Sunday at 6:15 p.m. The Utah Pride Parade happens Sunday, in downtown Salt Lake City, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets to the festival available at the Utah Pride website ; the parade is free to the public. a The Trey Anastasio Band , the progressive-rock group led by the Phish frontman, performs tonight at Red Butte Garden , 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) May 22 Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC