Plans for the weekend: Pride weekend
The event runs: tonight, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The headliner, hip-hop star Big Freedia , performs Sunday at 6:15 p.m. The Utah Pride Parade happens Sunday, in downtown Salt Lake City, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets to the festival available at the Utah Pride website ; the parade is free to the public. a The Trey Anastasio Band , the progressive-rock group led by the Phish frontman, performs tonight at Red Butte Garden , 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Mary Lou
|36
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|May 19
|tongangodz
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC