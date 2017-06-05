Photos: Local leaders, activists rally for LGBT rights

The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski speaks at the Federal Building as Salt Lake City joined the Nationwide LGBT March and Rally among 97 cities across the nation, in the Equality March for Unity & Pride, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski speaks at the Federal Building as Salt Lake City joined the Nationwide LGBT March and Rally among 97 cities across the nation, in the Equality March for Unity & Pride, Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.