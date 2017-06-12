Pawn shop workers help nab polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs
Polygamists will face harsher punishments if convicted of crimes like domestic abuse or fraud due to a new law signed by Utah Gov. Gary Hebert. The measure passed by one vote in the final minutes of Utah's legislative session following several dramatic hearings on the topic and a protest rally in which the family from the TV reality show "Sister Wives" and several hundred others spoke out against what they said were attempts to infringe on their rights to live plural marriages.
