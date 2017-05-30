No arrests yet in fatal Navajo Nation shooting
The FBI and Navajo Nation police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man last month, but no arrests have been made. The shooter and some witnesses to the May 18 altercation have been found and interviewed, FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Sat
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC