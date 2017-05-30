No arrests yet in fatal Navajo Nation...

No arrests yet in fatal Navajo Nation shooting

The FBI and Navajo Nation police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man last month, but no arrests have been made. The shooter and some witnesses to the May 18 altercation have been found and interviewed, FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker said Monday.

