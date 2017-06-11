Nepali members in Salt Lake City gath...

Nepali members in Salt Lake City gather to celebrate Nepali translation of Book of Mormon

With singing, dancing, a video presentation and a buffet of Nepali food, members and service missionaries of the Crossroads Square Branch of the South Salt Lake Stake gathered on June 17 for a cultural celebration to commemorate the translation of the Book of Mormon into Nepali, which was recently announced by the First Presidency. Ghirishe Ghimire - a former president of the Crossroads Square Branch who has worked on the translation of the Nepali Book of Mormon since work began in May 2010 - conducted the program.

