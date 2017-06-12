National food guru Michael Pollan will visit Salt Lake to talk about eating and the environment
Author, professor and national food guru Michael Pollan returns to Salt Lake City on June 29 to talk about the importance of eating and our natural environment. A fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee, "An Evening with Michael Pollan" includes a one-hour lecture, followed by a book signing, reception, silent auction, live music and food.
