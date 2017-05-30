Mormon missionaries being surveyed on...

Mormon missionaries being surveyed online regarding personal safety, risks

Two Mormon missionaries walk past a large map of the world in a hallway at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah Thursday January 31, 2008. SALT LAKE CITY - Mormon missionaries are having a say about their personal safety as the LDS Church conducts an online survey among its young adult full-time missionary volunteers A link to an online survey was sent by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this past weekend to the 62,000 missionaries currently serving in the church's 400-plus missions worldwide.

