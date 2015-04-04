Mormon church now allows female emplo...

Mormon church now allows female employees to wear pants

In this April 4, 2015, file photo, Mormon women wear dresses on their way to the religion's twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City. Church leaders announced Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that women who work at church headquarters in Salt Lake City can now wear pantsuits or dress slacks instead of only skirts or dresses.

