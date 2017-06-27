Mormon church now allows female employees to wear pants
Women who work at Mormon headquarters in Salt Lake City will be allowed to wear pantsuits and dress slacks instead of only skirts or dresses, the church announced Wednesday in a move that one Mormon women's group called a step in the right direction. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent employees a memo Wednesday about several changes that also include expanded maternity leave and allowing men to remove their suit coats in hot weather.
