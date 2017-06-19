Microphone cut after Mormon girl reve...

Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church

There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 12 hrs ago, titled Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. The 13-year-old Savannah spoke in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on May 7 about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn't make any mistakes when she was created.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Conrad

Mountain View, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
Who can blame them?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Latter Day Taints

Philadelphia, PA

#2 7 hrs ago
If you chit your magic underwear over lgbt issues and young people when you're along in the forest does gawd see the stain?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#3 58 min ago
alone in the forest....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) 21 hr indict dick cheney 3
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) 21 hr mosaic causes asthma 3
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Jun 17 Good Riddance 32,101
Anal sex with Jesus Jun 16 Well Well 2
The Many God's of Mormonism Jun 16 Well Well 8
News Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d... Jun 12 c u ontheotherside 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC