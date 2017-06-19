Mayor Biskupski appoints ex-Salt Lake...

Mayor Biskupski appoints ex-Salt Lake City airport exec as director while city seeks long-term hire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Tribune file photo) Salt Lake City International Airport Director Maureen Riley, surrounded by Lyft drivers, announced changes to the City's airport ground-transportation rules at Salt Lake City International Airport, Thursday, September 10, 2015. Ride-hailing companies have since taken off at the airport -- capturing 25 percent of the market in recent months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Jun 17 Good Riddance 32,101
Anal sex with Jesus Jun 16 Well Well 2
The Many God's of Mormonism Jun 16 Well Well 8
News Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d... Jun 12 c u ontheotherside 1
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... Jun 9 Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC