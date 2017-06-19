Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face...

Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg

6 hrs ago

The Salt Lake City man took his disdain for King James to the next level -- by tattooing LeBron's crying face on his leg. Gilleese has always been a big fan of Michael Jordan and the Bulls, and says he decided to get the ink after constantly hearing James being compared to Jordan.

