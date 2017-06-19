Man shot by police as teen admits to assault, drug charge; ordered to pay a fine
Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed, who was shot and critically wounded by police last February, appears at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, for a preliminary hearing. SALT LAKE CITY - A refugee man at the center of controversy when he was shot by police at age 17 in a confrontation near a homeless shelter, sparking a riot and criticism of officers, resolved his case and was terminated from juvenile court Friday.
