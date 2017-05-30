Man sent to prison for breaking into West Jordan woman's home
A man accused of breaking into a West Jordan home while under the influence of drugs, threatening a woman and her children not to call police, has been sentenced to prison. Cameron Mark Waters, 30, was ordered May 16 to serve one to 15 years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Mary Lou
|36
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|May 19
|tongangodz
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC