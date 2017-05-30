Man pleads not guilty in multimillion...

Man pleads not guilty in multimillion-dollar opioid case

A Utah man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging he helped run a multimillion-dollar opioid-drug ring that sent pills to people all over the country from a suburban Salt Lake City basement. Drew W. Crandall, 30, shed tears during an appearance in federal court as a large group of friends and family looked on.

