Man pleads not guilty in multimillion-dollar opioid case
A Utah man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging he helped run a multimillion-dollar opioid-drug ring that sent pills to people all over the country from a suburban Salt Lake City basement. Drew W. Crandall, 30, shed tears during an appearance in federal court as a large group of friends and family looked on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Mary Lou
|36
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC