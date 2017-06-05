London attacker's mom blames internet for radicalizing son
British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian nat... . Commuters walk across London Bridge, with new security barriers, after work in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|7 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC