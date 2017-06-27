Local librarians honored for bridging divides
Safi Safiullah, the Salt Lake City Library's Marmalade Branch manager and Utah Library Association Librarian of the Year, left, stands with Tommy Hamby, adult services coordinator for the Salt Lake City Public Library. Bridging divides and making connections are at the heart of this year's recipients of the Utah Library Association 's Librarian of the Year and Community Engagement Librarian awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|16 hr
|Bull Durham
|4
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Mom3
|13
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Jun 25
|people that care
|1
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC