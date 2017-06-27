Local librarians honored for bridging...

Local librarians honored for bridging divides

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Safi Safiullah, the Salt Lake City Library's Marmalade Branch manager and Utah Library Association Librarian of the Year, left, stands with Tommy Hamby, adult services coordinator for the Salt Lake City Public Library. Bridging divides and making connections are at the heart of this year's recipients of the Utah Library Association 's Librarian of the Year and Community Engagement Librarian awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... 16 hr Bull Durham 4
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Sun Mom3 13
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Jun 25 people that care 1
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) Jun 23 mosaic causes asthma 3
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at June 27 at 8:54AM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC