Lindsie Smith picked as Kimball Art Center's new director
Lindsie Smith, who has been associate director of Salt Lake City's Clark Planetarium, will take over as executive director of the Kimball Art Center on Monday, July 10, the center announced today. Smith fills the job recently vacated by Robin Marrouche, who held the executive director's post for nine years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
