Lease with LDS Church grants climbers access, stewardship in Little Cottonwood
A lease signed Thursday between climbing advocates and the LDS Church has solidified access to hundreds of routes in Little Cottonwood Canyon. For decades rock climbers have been drawn to the popular granite crags at Gate Buttress, benefitting from years of negotiation between the sport's enthusiasts and the land's owner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
