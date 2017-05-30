Lawsuit alleges 1-800 Contacts cut de...

Lawsuit alleges 1-800 Contacts cut deals to block consumers from seeing competitors' ads

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Utah-based 1-800 Contacts Inc. is facing a new legal challenge from eight lawsuits now consolidated into one case that alleges the company illegally collaborated with other online lens sellers to cause consumers to pay higher prices. The proposed class action lawsuit, filed late Wednesday in federal court in Salt Lake City, seeks to enjoin 1-800 Contacts and other companies from violations of antitrust law and asks for triple damages for consumers.

