Jury sides with ex-West Jordan cop, awards nearly $3M on claims of malicious prosecution, retaliatio

A federal jury has awarded nearly $3 million to a former West Jordan police officer after finding the city maliciously prosecuted and retaliated against him after he filed a 2009 labor and sexual harassment complaint with the state. Aaron D. Jensen sued West Jordan in Salt Lake City's U.S. District Court in 2012, alleging that the city had targeted him , in violation of his civil rights.

