In our opinion: Salt Lake City and County should not dismiss Winder's plan in his absence
Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder announces he will leave his elected position to become the chief of police in Moab during a press conference at the Salt Lake County Sheriff\'s Office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder's decision to resign and accept the job of police chief in Moab offers both the county and Salt Lake City an opportunity to reflect on where they are in terms of some important issues.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|6 hr
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
