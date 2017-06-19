In our opinion: Fight against governor over special election is political grandstanding
Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, addresses the Utah House of Representatives on the first day of the Utah Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 25, 2016. On Tuesday, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and his colleagues in the House and Senate are convening meetings to discuss, among other issues, whether Gov. Gary Herbert potentially "overstepped" his legal authority by putting in place special election deadlines for replacing Rep. Jason Chaffetz without formally consulting the Utah Legislature and starting the special election process prior to Chaffetz officially stepping down .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Sun
|Shop1
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|Good Riddance
|32,101
|Anal sex with Jesus
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC